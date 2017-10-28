Students join Walk for Daniel

HIT THE STREET: Ipswich students marched through the CBD as part of the Day for Daniel child safety awareness and education day.

IPSWICH was seeing red yesterday morning.

Hundreds of school students and child safety advocates united to march in honour of Daniel Morcombe and the important work being carried out by his parents.

The annual Day for Daniel gets community members marching around the country. In Ipswich, the march took off from d'Arcy Doyle Place at 10am.

The annual Walk for Daniel brings police, local youth services and schools together for breakfast and speeches on child safety.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said the Ipswich community worked hard throughout the year to promote the cause.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe have spearheaded the child safety message since their son Daniel, then aged 13, was kidnapped and murdered on the Sunshine Coast in 2003.

Their Recognise, React, Report message is taught to children across the country.