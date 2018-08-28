Students' hospital visit brings some sunshine

BRIGHTENING THE DAY: Frank Surmon of Mount Edwards with Year 11 student Hayden Westphal.

BRIGHTENING THE DAY: Frank Surmon of Mount Edwards with Year 11 student Hayden Westphal. Contributed

IPSWICH Hospital opened its doors to students from Ipswich State High School as part of the Cancer Council's Daffodil Day.

Students from the school's student council dropped in to the hospital's palliative care and oncology wards to give patients daffodils wrapped with bows, hopefully brightening their day.

An important date in the Cancer Council calendar, Daffodil Day takes place across Australia in August to raise funds for life-saving cancer research.

This year the event celebrated 32 years of turning Australia yellow, with the Cancer Council aiming to raise more than $4million for cancer research.

Ipswich High School students have visited West Moreton Health's palliative care and oncology wards for several years on Daffodil Day.

While there, the students hand out the blooms, which are the official Australian and United States Cancer Council symbol of hope towards a cure.