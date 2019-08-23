Students hone green thumbs in school gardening

PRODUCING THE GOODS: Bobbie-Joe Borowicz from Booval Fair Post Shop with Claremont State Special School students Ethan Galovic and Dannii-Rose Martin in the school's garden.

PRODUCING THE GOODS: Bobbie-Joe Borowicz from Booval Fair Post Shop with Claremont State Special School students Ethan Galovic and Dannii-Rose Martin in the school's garden. Cordell Richardson

FOR the past five years, Claremont State Special School students have seen first hand the importance of developing a green thumb.

Teacher Bill Taylor said children head out to the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation garden twice a week, learning valuable lessons about where their food comes from.

All kinds of produce is grown and supplied to the Silkstone school's kitchen.

"We built the beds ourselves. At the present stage, they're just fallow for the winter period," he said.

"We've got a little bit of stuff in (at the moment) but we'll start planting towards the end of this term.

"It shows them where produce comes from and you can actually take the produce from the garden and it into the kitchen and use that to produce various dishes and meals.

"It makes it concrete for them where food comes from. It's a great program. It just works really well for the kids."

Sustainable gardening is the theme for this year's Stamp Collecting Month, held in August, which aims to spread the lessons learnt by children at Claremont across the country and encourage others to follow their example at schools, homes and communities.

The theme was chosen in consultation with teachers and the five In the Garden stamps explore environmental sustainability, kitchen and edible gardening, plant and animal life cycles and behaviour, as well as biodiversity.

The stamps were designed by award-winning illustrator Andrew Hopgood, who has illustrated a number of children's books focused on sustainability and the environment.

Stamp Collecting Month ambassador and Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation founder Stephanie Alexander AO said this year's theme intends to be a good pointer for younger Australians.

"It's vital that we educate that next generation on practical ways to support their own health and that of the environment and doing so through fun and engaging programs like Stamp Collecting Month brings it to life for them," she said.

"The sustainable gardening theme provides students and teachers across the country with the opportunity to learn more about environmental sustainability, kitchen and edible gardening, plant and animal life cycles, and biodiversity."

Australia Post executive general manager community and consumer Nicole Sheffield,said this year's Stamp Collecting Month theme is a great way for kids to get hands on with sustainable gardening.

"We want it to inspire the whole family to roll up their sleeves and have some fun with sustainable gardening projects. It's the perfect opportunity to explore the outdoors and learn about composting, being water-wise, and plant and animal life cycles - we're celebrating the simple things we can do, like going bird watching, planting veggies and adding food scraps to the worm farm, that make a difference," said Ms Sheffield.