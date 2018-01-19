Student visual art helping keep community safe

LOCAL students have helped brighten the streets of Springfield this summer in the name of community safety.

Lendlease's Safe Schools Art project was an initiative based on the theme of 'keeping out and staying safe around construction sites' and featured grade five to 11 students from across three local Springfield Lakes schools.

St Peters Lutheran College, Springfield Central State High School and Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School students worked together in three workshops with local artist Evangeline Goodfellow to produce the art work which provided an insight into how they view safety in the community.

Springfield Central SHS head of arts teacher Brett Elphick said while some of his students initially found the concept a bit daunting, they quickly saw how their work could have an impact on the broader community.

"The program was really good and once the kids got stuck into it we got some really positive feedback about the workshop because they were able to make that good, community connection," Mr Elphick said.

"They enjoyed being able to produce their own visual art and to take it out of the class room and connect with real world and to see how their art could be used as a career pathway later in life."

General Manager for Communities in Queensland, Guy Gibson said safety was Lendlease's number one priority and it didn't stop at the site gates.

"We want everyone who lives, works and plays in our communities to be safe, especially when they travel through or around construction areas," he said.

"The Safe Schools Art project was a great opportunity to collaborate with our neighbours at local schools in order to reinforce the message of being safe around construction sites.

"It gave a fresh community and youth perspective to some of our most important safety messages."

The Safe Schools Art Project banners can be seen on Wellness Way opposite St Peters Lutheran College and on Springfield Central Boulevard near the intersection with Opperman Drive and opposite Good Shepherd Catholic primary school.

To learn more about the project click here.