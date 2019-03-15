Menu
Students from Trinity Catholic College aged gathered at Spinks Park for the nationwide School Strike for Climate Action. Coast students are set to strike on Friday.
Students have a right to strike

Scott Sawyer
15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:27 AM
OPINION:

THE irony of hardcore conservative commentators, so often the self-proclaimed warriors for free speech, trying to silence school children who plan on protesting to protect the planet is amazing.

These students have a right to peacefully protest and the same right to free speech as anyone else.

The fact they feel they have to go as far as mass school walkouts just to be heard speaks volumes in itself.

I've seen plenty of conservatives start arguing it is truancy and up to parents to stop their children protesting.

These same commentators who vehemently support a Federal Government which shut down Parliament and ground government to a halt to avoid losing a vote on the floor and to settle internal disputes.

In my view, that action removed the right of the government to criticise or oppose these actions.

To do so is a prime example of double standards.

If it's good enough for our leaders paid by the public purse to walk off the job it's sure as hell OK for school children concerned about the future of the planet they're inheriting to take a few hours out of the classroom to make their voices heard.

Sure it would be much easier if they remained as sheep, sitting in school, doing nothing, but is that the next generation we want?

These children will become voters, maybe not in time for the Morrison Government's judgment day, but come the next term, many will be eligible to cast their ballots.

The more engaged these children are in the world around them and the issues facing them the better.

