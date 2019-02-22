Students get ready to Showdown

Two local schools will participate in a free program run by Stockland and the National Theatre for Children.

A MAJOR developer and a theatre company have formed an unlikely alliance to educate Ipswich students on recycling through a unique interactive program.

Stockland and the National Theatre for Children will deliver Showdown at Waste World using a combination of theatre, classroom-friendly software and inspiring, curriculum-based science projects for students in Preschool to Grade 6 at no cost to individual schools.

LEGO Education robotics will also be used to explore real-world scientific problems about recycling and waste.

Now in its second year, more than 10,000 students in primary schools across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Perth are expected to participate in the Showdown at Waste World program.

Locally performances featuring professional actors will be held at the Springfield Anglican College and Deebing Heights State School on March 11.

Stockland sustainability manager Penny Austin said the aim was to inform children about creating sustainable, innovative communities.

"Last year's inaugural program was an outstanding success and we are thrilled to be once again partnering with the National Theatre for Children to ensure the valuable program continues in 2019,” Ms Austin said.

"Stockland is a world leader in sustainability and we believe it's important to not only look after the world in which we live in now, but to ensure the next generation are given the skills and inspiration to continue this work into the future.”

NTC managing director Tobias Benn said theatre was a great way to engage students.

"The show goes beyond reading or other more passive methods of engaging kids. These children are watching a story unfold right before their very eyes, with the two actors playing all sorts of characters,” Mr Benn said.

"We don't lose the kids' attention for a minute, because they get to respond and interact with the show. It really sticks with them and inspires them to participate in the follow up hands-on STEM based learning with the LEGO Education WeDo 2.0 kits.”

Schools can register their interest for the Waste World program at www.wasteworld.com.au.