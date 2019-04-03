Students express creativity with Live Letters at festival

Amelie Kilmartin, 11, from Ipswich Central State School and Lachlan Cluff, 17, from Rosewood State High ahead of Ipswich Festival.

Amelie Kilmartin, 11, from Ipswich Central State School and Lachlan Cluff, 17, from Rosewood State High ahead of Ipswich Festival. Cordell Richardson

THIS year's Ipswich Festival unveils a new art competition for local Ipswich schools whose students have designed giant, colourful letters.

Live Letters challenges students to paint a giant 1.2 metre letter which will display the word #IPSWICH FESTIVAL.

Leichardt State School year six student Sapphira took part in creating a brightly coloured Indigenous design.

"I love art and being creative. I was excited to help create something special to celebrate Ipswich,” she said.

At Marburg State School the students liked the inclusiveness of painting with friends.

Ipswich Grammar School also mentioned the experience was a great way to bring everyone together and "a great way to express creativity”.

The giant polystyrene hard-coated letters are replacing the masks that had been displayed in previous year's Ipswich Festival, at St Paul's Anglican Church gardens.

Live Letters will be on display at Timothy Molony Park, at the Heritage Bank Festival Village from Friday April 12 to Sunday April 14.

The theme this year is 'Celebration' and schools have produced some Insta-worthy letters.

Competition sponsor Queensland Urban Utilities, will judge the winning letter. The school which produces the winning and runner-up letters will receive a cash prize.

For more information on the Ipswich Festival visit discoveripswich.com.au