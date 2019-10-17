Students enjoy getting 'hands on'

EVERYONE has a different style of learning and while some students thrive in the classroom environment, the Ipswich State High School has recognised the need for an alternative for those who struggle in these settings thanks to a program that has been around for two decades.

The school has embraced the Hands on Learning Australia (HOLA) program, originally started at Frankston High School in 1999 and now utilised by 52 school across Australia.

Students who participate in the program spend one day per week outside the classroom, working with a teacher and a trade trained Artisan staff member in a small group.

Students are involved in real 'hands on' building projects and take part in the planning and reflection of any tasks they are participating in. The day also includes preparing and eating meals together as a team.

The aim of the program is to promote skills such as collaboration, leadership, problem solving, resilience, communication and empathy.

HOLA also provides a place where students can belong, provides opportunities to build friendships and gets young people involved in projects which give back to their community, fostering a healthy self-esteem.

Their time at Hands on Learning also provides the motivation, focus and skills to succeed in their classes during the remainder of the week.

Currently, students in the Hands on Learning program at Ipswich are working on renovating the gardens and propagating plants to grow in the gardens, repairing school furniture, creating items such as key hooks, storage boxes or pot-plant holders as well as assisting in the planning of market stalls where these items are sold.

Any money made from the market stalls goes back into the program to assist with the cost of groceries for meals and materials such as varnish, nails, screws and other components necessary to complete projects.

Through the continuation of the Hands on Learning Program at Ipswich State High School our students will gain the creativity, self-discipline and interpersonal skills which will see them take control and succeed in their chosen path.