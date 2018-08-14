Students compete for $20k

Sandra and Brendon Moffatt, founders of StandInBaby, Mr Moffat will be one of the judges at Springfield Central State High School's Shark Tank event on Thursday.

THIS Thursday year nine students from Springfield Central State High School will be pitching projects to the Shark Tank for the chance to win $20,000 in seed funding.

The students are taking part in an embedded program challenging them to come up with their own innovative enterprise solutions.

And the program will have the students go head to head in a Shark Tank-style competition.

Brendon Moffat, co-founder of StandInBaby will be one of five judges on the night including school principal Leon Proud.

Mr Moffat, a parent at the school, was recently a contestant on Shark Tank and received a $200,000 investment for the Springfield business.

The second Shark is Jamie Leach, also a parent at the school, and CEO of Open Data Institute of Queensland.

Ms Leach has been employed in prominent roles by some of the world's largest companies, GE Capital, Westpac and Investec in addition to her service to the Department of Defence and the Australian telecommunications industry.

Her high-profile background in the financial industry served her well in operating and growing a number of Brisbane Start-ups.

The third judge is Mitchell Robinson. A 17-year-old entrepreneur who started his own business in year 9.

Mr Robinson is the founder of IDU Identification a Digital ID Authenticator app for licenced venues.

Founder of the Good Beer Co, James Grugeon rounds out the judging panel.

Head of Department Pedagogy and Languages and enterprise teacher Chris Gauthier developed the subject for the school.

"This is the first time we've done this,” he said.

"There's other schools participating. Our top students will pitch head to head, then we will select a winner.”

The winner will compete in state finals in October for the opportunity to win seed money and mentorship to put their idea into production.

"This is real world learning at it's best. The kids are calling and communicating with distributors and marketers.

"It's definitely something new, providing a 21st century skill set.

"The idea is to earn money and do well for the community.”

Students had to answer the question: As an entrepreneur, how can we pitch our innovative, scalable, sustainable solution that makes a difference in the world, and for humanity?

Mr Gauthier said the winning student would be able to earn money for their business while still at school and do something good with the proceeds.

"It's possible someone from our school will be able to push their business forward.”

One group of students is working on a bedding company which will give one bed for each sale to refugees.

Mr Gauthier said the students came from a Vietnamese refugee background and when they first arrived in Australia they had no where to sleep.

Another is working on colourful socks for mental health and bullying.

Above the ankle the socks are white, and below they a covered in funky patterns that a Sydney based street artist designed.

The idea is that everyone has something going on under the surface.

Another is designing jewellery to support children and partners of those affected by cancer.

The school will continue to support students in their enterprises next year.

When: The event starts at 5.30pm with enterprise displays, then at 6pm the Shark Tank style event starts.

Where: Springfield Central State High School - Performing Arts Complex (The PAC), 90 Parkland Drive, Springfield Central, QLD 4300

Free tickets are available for the night but are limited, book at Eventbrite, search Shark Tank.