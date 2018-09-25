Students bring future into focus

TOMORROW'S broadcasters and YouTube stars enjoyed a taste of their future careers at USQ Springfield this week, taking part in a two-day experience camp at the university's media centre.

Meteorologist and Channel 7 newsreader Tony Auden visited the group of year 10, 11 and 12 students from across the region and gave them some practical advice on how to crack into the industry.

Mr Auden studied mathematics at university and worked as a meteorologist before transitioning to TV in 2013.

During his visit to students interested in studying television production, he emphasised the importance of practise and persistence.

"Particularly when it comes to presenting, there are a few lucky people who are complete naturals - for everyone else it takes it takes a lot of hard work,” he said.

He also echoed the sentiments of many employers, saying it is important for students to learn a variety of skills within their chosen profession.

"I do all the graphics for my presentations, which allows me to time them to what I say - it doesn't hurt to have multiple skill sets,” he said.

Aspiring documentarian Zoe Lennon from The Springfield Anglican college said the camp had given her an opportunity to develop a broad range of skills, including taking on male-dominated technical roles like camera operation.

"It's given me a much better understanding of the industry, so I don't just feel like I'm jumping in the deep end,” she said.

"Being with people who actually know the career is really cool.”

The year 10 student has already made six short films without assistance, and jumped at the opportunity to talk to industry veterans, some of whom taught at the university.

"I really like that it's hands-on here, that's really 'me,' I don't like to just sit back, I'm more practical,” she said.

Senior Lecturer for TV and radio broadcast Ashley Jones said while streaming services like Netflix and Stan were seeking to dominate the distribution market, production skills were essential for turning ambition into career advancement.

"It doesn't matter that it used to be broadcast and now it is streaming services and Youtube, core skills are still desperately needed,” he said.

"So many of the participants today have a great core understanding of all the ingredients in television, what we're doing here is giving them the recipe to put it all together.”

The camps hope to provide students with insights into their respective industries from USQ academic staff, current students and industry representatives.