Students' big ideas may change face of St Vinnies

UQ and Vinnies has joined forces to transform the unused portion of the building in West ipswich into a new venture to help students with training and employment opportunities. UQ International Hotel and Tourism Management students Rousha Chen ( left) and Valentina Santolia (right) with Vinnies western diocese area coordinator Liz Ward and UQ lecturer Richard Robinson.

THE creative ideas of young university students might help St Vincent de Paul stores become more than just a place to get second-hand bargains.

Students from the University of Queensland Business School have teamed up with the St Vincent de Paul Society to transform an unused space at the charity's Ipswich West site into a new venture, providing employment opportunities to people struggling to find work locally.

St Vinnies in West Ipswich could soon open a cafe with chairs, sofas and a free craft corner where customers can shop, relax and socialise.

That's one business plan put forward by students at UQ in St Lucia, who have been tasked with coming up with ideas for the site as part of their assessment.

This week students will pitch their ideas to management at St Vincent's and, in July, a winning group will be selected.

Dr Richard Robinson from the UQ Business School said the project not only gave students a chance to work on real-world businesses but also offered a fresh perspective for long-standing organisations like St Vinnies.

"For their course, students have to do a piece of assessment where they draw up a business plan.

"Most do hypothetical ones but we had the chance here, because there was a real need from Vinnies, to add a food service dimension of some sort to their retail store,” he said.

"These guys came up with some amazing ideas.

"Partnering with Vinnies has the opportunity to make a real difference to the disadvantaged in the community whose lives are extremely complex and difficult.”

Student Valentina Santolia said the opportunity to work on a business plan for such a big company was exciting.

"I saw it as an opportunity to finally be able to put into practice what we study every day,” she said.

"The opportunity to see your project realised in the real world in very exciting.”

Her classmate Rousha Chen agreed, saying what made the project even better was working for a worthy charity like St Vinnies.

"We know we're working for a very good cause so that's exciting too,” she said.

A St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland spokesperson said the project followed a successful similar version run last year when students were asked to pitch business ideas for St Vincent de Paul Society's Sumner Park site, which was subsequently transformed with a small café added at the entrance to the retail site.

"We're excited to see what projects the students have come up with, and realising the potential of them to impact the community in a positive way,” the spokesperson said.

"This is an exciting innovation that could provide fantastic employment opportunities for people in the local community.”