Students back, teacher now eager to reunite Jets

WITH all the recent uncertainty, Ipswich Jets netballer Stephanie O'Brien is glad at least one part of the massive waiting game is over.

Last season's top team co-captain is thrilled to be back working with her students at school.

The Bremer State High School PE teacher was among the region's educators providing online training for a number of weeks due to the coronavirus restrictions.

"That's been hard,'' said O'Brien, the highly regarded centre/wing attack who played a key role in the Jets making last year's Netball Queensland Sapphire Series finals.

"We have all our health stuff that we're teaching them. That's pretty good. But all the physical activities are hard to do remotely.

"We had five weeks with all juniors online.

"It's nice to have them back.''

However, if and when the Jets can line up in their second Sapphire Series, remains to be seen.

"We're just waiting for some decision,'' O'Brien said.

"We're hoping that when the next phase happens on the 12th June that we will be able to start doing some team training . . . when we can have 20 people at training.''

Possible start dates for the elite Netball Queensland competitions are still to be confirmed.

The season was due to start in June before the sudden shutdown.

With the current 10 person limit on training, O'Brien said her teammates were only working in small groups, still on off-season programs given the usual pre-season was not possible.

"Trying to do the conditioning stuff is the hardest. Trying to do running by yourself could be hard,'' she said.

However, the Ipswich team has been receiving regular guidance from strength and conditioning coach Freya Greensill, who also worked with the inaugural Jets squad last season.

AIMING HIGH: The Ipswich Jets team finished one game short of the grand final in the inaugural Netball Queensland Sapphire Series competition.

O'Brien has also been keeping in regular contact with head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser, one of Queensland's most experienced mentors in the game.

The Jets Sapphires squad is unchanged with former Queensland Firebird Tippah Dwan returning to Ipswich for the new season.

The second tier Jet team which made the NQ Ruby South Series grand final is also keen to build another powerful combination under energetic head coach Camille Rieck.

O'Brien was impressed with the camaraderie between the Jets squads in their first season working together.

"It's pretty important for us to still be checking in with each other and making sure everyone is okay,'' she said.

The former Lions club and Northern Territory Storm Australian Netball League player knows expectations will be high when the Netball Queensland series resume.

"It's a bigger competition and more people involved and support staff,'' she said.

"Every team should be stronger and able to call on more players, which is really good.''

She's confident her well-balanced Sapphires squad can challenge for title honours after making last year's preliminary final.

"We're hoping to go one step better in the big game,'' the teacher said.

"I definitely think we've got the team to do it so it will be nice to get back into training so we can get those combinations ready for the season.

"Every team is in the same boat.''