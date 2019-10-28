PHOTOS: Project Ponytail raises $24K in matter of days

Caitlin Whaley, Tavia Jensen and Quinn Venz after Project Ponytail did its work

Caitlin Whaley, Tavia Jensen and Quinn Venz after Project Ponytail did its work Darren Hallesy

INSPIRED to raise money for charity, sixty students and five staff members at a local school chopped off their locks for a good cause.

The students and staff at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School gathered together to lose long hair, ponytails, pigtails, buns and even beards as part of what they called Project Ponytail, and have so far raised over $24,000 for the Queensland Cancer Council.

Thursday lunchtime the school was full of excitement as four hairdressers from Gaye's Hair Fashion volunteered their time to help the students and teachers lose their locks.

READ MORE: Year 7's touching story to 'get the chop' after her mother diagnosed with cancer

Quinn Venz, a year ten student and aged only 16 was the motivator behind the concept after she saw the idea had been used to raise money.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I saw the concept online and thought it was a good idea, so I asked one of my friends if she'd cut her hair with me," Quinn said.

"So we approached a teacher, and then started to raise the money.

"At last count the total was over $24,324. When I woke up today I was very nervous, but now I'm excited about doing it. It's only hair, it will grow back.

"Most of my friends were right up for it, and some took convincing. It takes a lot of maturity to do this, and I never expected that we'd get sixty volunteers!"

Carter Gregory is a year seven student and was a bit anxious about the event.

"I was so nervous, I wasn't sure if it was going to look short or long at the end," the 13 year-old said.

"My mum has always been there helping other people so I thought I could do the same. I haven't had a full haircut ever, just a trim, but now I've done it I love it.

"I raised about $350 for charity, and it felt so good when it was getting cut, the nerves disappeared."

All the ponytails and hair will be sent to another charity where they will be used to make wigs for cancer sufferers who have lost their hair.

It is hoped that the fundraiser will be an annual event at the school.

Donations are open for several more weeks, and you can donate at: https://ponytailproject2019.everydayhero.com/au/ipswich-girls-grammar-school?_ga=2.153737784.1055836226.1571022852-2118013557.1570502623