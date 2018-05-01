Students able to light up right near university

Craig Johnson is happy USQ are banning smoking on campus. In the distance is John Nugent Way where students could still potentially light up.

WHILE the University of Southern Queensland has banned smoking on all campus' including Springfield, students could potentially take a few steps to John Nugent Way and light up.

The ban extends to all USQ land including car parks and the oval, however as the Springfield campus adjoins a laneway governed by a body corporate the body corporate needs to pass a smoking ban to stop students from smoking there.

Law student and smoker Jade Devey said she smoked a few steps away in a designated smoking area in front of the World Knowledge Centre, which is off campus and not subject to the ban.

She has seen people walking through the uni smoking in the past but wasn't worried about the ban. "I think it's fine," she said.

Fellow law students Craig Johnson and Debra Brimecombe both welcomed the ban.

"The more smoke free the better, as an asthmatic," Mr Johnson said. "It's a breath of fresh air."

Reader poll USQ will ban smoking on campus on May 31, is this a good move? Yes I support the smoking ban

No we should be able to smoke anywhere

Smoking should be banned in adjoining areas

We can smoke nearby any way so who cares Vote View Results

Ms Brimecombe said she didn't smoke. "I know people that smoke in my class but it doesn't affect me."

Meanwhile journalism student Batoul Hassan said it didn't affect her either. "I think it's good. I'm not a smoker."

USQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Students and Communities) Carl Rallings said USQ was committed to providing a healthy place of work and study for the University's employees and students.

"The negative health impacts of tobacco smoke are now well recognised, posing significant health risks to smokers and non-smokers alike," Mr Rallings said.

"Across the Australian higher-education sector, a growing number of tertiary institutions are TAFE Colleges are joining a numer of universities nationally that are already smoke-free."

Mr Rallings said USQ will undertake a range of activities to communicate and promote the transition in the lead up to May 31.

"This period will also provide an opportunity for staff and students to avail themselves of the range of support options if help is required to quit smoking.

"For example, USQ has partnered with Queensland Health to offer the Smoke-Free Quit Program free of charge to all USQ employees who are interested in quitting."

Student success and wellbeing director Dr Christie White said it had been a seven-and-a-half year process to implement the ban.

"We gradually introduced this to our campuses in that period, first with having smoke-free areas, spaces that were smoke free," Dr White said.

"Then we moved to smoking in designated areas only.

"The university has no intention to make this a punitive strategy, this is from an educational and positive position working in partnership with Queensland Health to improve health outcomes for our community," she said.

Dr White said if a student or staff member were found smoking on campus the new policy would be explained to them, though repeat offenders would be dealt with on a case by case basis.

The news comes as the University of Queensland announced they would be introducing a smoking ban on July 1.