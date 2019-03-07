Student who attacked teacher with scissors returns to school

A STUDENT who allegedly attacked a teacher with a pair of scissors has returned to school after serving a ten day suspension.

The teacher at Ipswich Central State School was stabbed twice in the arm and had her glasses broken with a headbutt.

The injured teacher drove herself to hospital and police were not notified about the incident.

It is understood that the child involved has special needs and is regretful for their actions.

It is also understood that it was the injured teacher's decision not to report the incident to police.

The student has returned under the teacher's supervision and ongoing support has been made available to her.

A Department of Education spokesperson did not comment on specific details of the incident or why the teacher is still working with the student.

"The safety and wellbeing of all members of our school communities is a priority," they said.

"The privacy of our staff and students is also important, and we will continue to respect this commitment.

"All Queensland state schools have a Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students which details the proactive and reactive strategies in place to provide a safe, supportive and disciplined learning environment.

"This plan includes information on emergency or critical incident responses and guidance on possible consequences for major problem behaviours.

"Employees that sustain an injury or illness as a result of a workplace incident are entitled to lodge an 'Application for Compensation' with WorkCover Queensland."