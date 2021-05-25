Menu
Kingswood South Public School in Western Sydney, where a student was suspended for having a knife in her bag. Picture: Richard Dobson
News

Student suspended after knife incident

by Evin Priest
25th May 2021 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM

A primary school student in western Sydney has been suspended after being found with a knife in her bag, the NSW Department of Education has confirmed.

The incident occurred at Kingswood South Public School, near Penrith, last week.

The Department of Education confirmed the suspension in a statement to NCA NewsWire.

“Last week, Kingswood South Public School students told a teacher another student had a knife in her bag,” the statement read.

“The teacher determined there was a pocket knife in the student’s bag. The student did not take the knife out of her bag and threaten others. No one was injured during this incident.

“The student was suspended in line with department policy.”

The incident occurred at Kingswood South Public School in western Sydney. Picture: Richard Dobson
A student was suspended. Picture: Richard Dobson
It comes after a separate incident earlier this month in which a 14-year-old boy at Glenwood High School allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old classmate.

The knife used in that alleged attack was permitted under Department of Education policy at the time because the student was a baptised Sikh and adherents must carry a kirpan – a small dagger about 8cm in length – on their person at all times.

Those knives have temporarily been banned from public schools.

They ban, which only applies to public schools, caused international backlash in India, the UK and Canada.

Under NSW law, it is legal to carry knives to school for religious and food preparation reasons, but the government is reviewing that law.

