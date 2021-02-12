Student struck by car in alleged hit and run outside school

Police are investigating after an alleged hit and run outside Bremer State High School on Thursday afternoon.

A BOY was hurt in an alleged hit and run outside an Ipswich school yesterday afternoon.

Police are investigating after the 12-year-old was allegedly struck by a vehicle while walking across Warwick Rd outside Bremer State High School just after 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the vehicle allegedly failed to stop after hitting the boy.

“Investigations are continuing to identify the driver and the vehicle involved,” she said.

“(The boy) suffered injuries to his legs.”

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the boy suffered minor injuries and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

