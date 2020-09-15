Menu
Lockyer District State High School will get car parking upgrades to ensure safer pick up and drop offs for students, teachers and parents.
Education

Student safety boosted with $303k high school upgrade

Ali Kuchel
15th Sep 2020 9:36 AM
AN additional 60 carparks will be created at Lockyer District State High School in a bid to improve safety upgrades for students, teachers and families.

By widening Highview Ave, workers will be able to construct carparking for 60 cars that will help improve safety and movement at the high school.

The $303,000 project is part of $10 million, 57 project plans across Queensland aimed at improving school transport infrastructure.

"We all have an interest in making sure the class of 2020 and future years are remembered for all the right reasons," Mr Bailey said.

So far, the government has invested $20 million into Queensland schools to improve safety for students, families, teachers and staff.

New traffic signals, "stop, drop and go" zones, and carpark modifications are just some of the projects undertaken to make schools safer.

Projects have also included bus and vehicle turnaround areas, pedestrian crossings and dedicated turning lanes.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said he wanted to ensure the class of 2020 and future years were remembered for the right reason.

"It's also helped to create jobs for many local businesses in traditional industries, like construction," he said.

"Those jobs are important now more than ever as we turn the tide on COVID-19 and continue Queensland's plan for economic recovery."

