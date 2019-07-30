Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Student ‘live streamed’ from car before fatal crash

by Campbell Gellie
30th Jul 2019 5:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEPALESE nurse who died in a crash near Cooma Facebook live streamed herself dancing to music in a car with friends hours before the accident.

Samikshya Subedi, 22, was believed to be in the back seat when the grey Mazda 6, carrying five people lost control, rolled and hit a tree about 3.40am on Sunday.

Samikshya Subedi died in a car crash near Cooma on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
Samikshya Subedi died in a car crash near Cooma on Sunday. Picture: Facebook


The car was heading south on the Monaro Hwy outside of Bunyan.

Ms Subedi was thrown metres from the car and she died at the scene.

Gopal Bhandari was in the front passenger seat also died in the crash.

The 22-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger was airlifted to Canberra Hospital with head injuries while the other passenger was driven by paramedics to Cooma Hospital.

On Saturday Ms Subedi, who is a nurse, live streamed the group's road trip to the Snowy Mountains.

Ms Subedi in the live stream posted on Sunday at 5.15pm. Picture: Facebook
Ms Subedi in the live stream posted on Sunday at 5.15pm. Picture: Facebook

The group were singing along to music and speaking loudly to each other.

Tributes have been flowing for Ms Subedi on social media following the tragic accident.

"Can't believe she is no more," Prasanna Subedi wrote.

"Just yesterday I was watching her live.

"Rest in Peace and get well soon friends."

 

The Nepalese student was one of two women killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook
The Nepalese student was one of two women killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook
There were five people in the car at the time of the crash. Picture: Facebook
There were five people in the car at the time of the crash. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks facebook live motoring music nsw

Top Stories

    You're wrong, today's youth aren't softer than you were

    premium_icon You're wrong, today's youth aren't softer than you were

    Opinion Citing political correctness and telling someone to toughen up princess just shouldn't happen in modern Australia.

    • 30th Jul 2019 7:01 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 101 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 101 people in Ipswich court today

    News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

    Man's plan to put hydropower on the Bremer River

    premium_icon Man's plan to put hydropower on the Bremer River

    Council News It would create more benefits than just electricity

    Ipswich amp builder finds sweep spot with musos

    premium_icon Ipswich amp builder finds sweep spot with musos

    News Redbank business built amps for Pete Murray US recording