Race row student dead after fatal fit

A DEVASTATED father has blamed his son's death on a stress-related seizure, amid online vitriol over a university student party embroiled in a race scandal.

Andrew Stanham, 22, who joined fellow Charles Sturt University students in dressing up as World War II concentration camp victims for the "politically incorrect party" at a local pub, was found dead in the shower of his Wagga Wagga share home on Wednesday.

Andrew Stanham was found dead at his home this week. Photo: Facebook

His father Mark yesterday said the family believed he had suffered a seizure and fell, adding he had been scared to walk down the street amid the fallout from the controversial party - in which other students donned Ku Klux Klan robes and blackface - last month.

CSU student Andrew Stanham had a history of seizures. Photo: Facebook

"He copped a lot of vitriol," Mr Stanham said.

"Andy has been petrified to walk down the streets of Wagga."

Andrew - who had a history of seizures and had previously taken medication for epilepsy - was among the students suspended from the university over the party, while his father said social justice warriors hiding behind keyboards had made his life hell.

"I think we do have a situation where political correctness has gone too far," Mr Stanham said.

"The jury is out on the cause of death, we suspect it was an epileptic seizure which resulted in a fall which led to a compromised airway. There is no doubt that stress is a contributing factor."

Friends of Andrew Stanham have posted tributes on social media.

CSU student Andrew Stanham. Andrew

Mr Stanham urged people with epilepsy to ensure that they continued to take their medication.

Others have criticised the university's heavy-handed approach.

Friend Taz Kuhn, who was also suspended, yesterday said Andrew - a keen rugby player and business student - was a joker.

"He deserves the best and to be remembered in the right way," he said. "I'm still in shock he is gone."

A source said that the boys had done a distasteful thing but their punishment was "excessive".

"These uni bans included suspensions, cultural awareness program training, suspension from his course, not to come onto the campus and not to associate with students … they basically ostracised this kid."

A Charles Sturt University spokeswoman said "thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the student".

