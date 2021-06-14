Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lourdes Hill College at Hawthorne . Photo: Claudia Baxter
Lourdes Hill College at Hawthorne . Photo: Claudia Baxter
News

Student critical after serious incident at Brisbane school

Staff writers
14th Jun 2021 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A student is in a critical condition following a serious incident at a Brisbane high school earlier this morning.

Paramedics attended the incident at Lourdes Hill College in Hawthorne just before 8.10am.

It’s understood the student was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police at the scene of a serious incident at Lourdes Hill College in Hawthorne. Picture: Brad Fleet
Police at the scene of a serious incident at Lourdes Hill College in Hawthorne. Picture: Brad Fleet

There is no threat of physical danger to any other students or staff.

Police are also on scene.

The front entry of the school grounds has been blocked by a police van.

Several students have been seen leaving the school with their parents.

Lourdes Hill College is an independent Roman Catholic secondary day school for girls.

More to come

Originally published as Student critical after serious incident at Brisbane school

brisbane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future for Queensland Times

        Exciting new digital future for Queensland Times

        News The QT is set to take another significant step in its 170-year history of reporting the news in Ipswich.

        Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

        Premium Content Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

        Sport The highly regarded wing attack/centre is also making steady progress in Aussie...

        • 14th Jun 2021 10:05 AM
        MP blames government for USQ job losses

        Premium Content MP blames government for USQ job losses

        Education Despite the cuts, USQ says it is still in a ‘strong financial position’ and is not...

        Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 14

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court, June 14

        News List of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday