‘Demons’ rapper admits rape, murder of student Aiia

Aiia Maasarwe was studying in melbourne when she was brutally attacked.

A wannabe rapper has admitted to the rape and murder of international student Aiia Maasarwe, who was killed after she got off the 86 tram in Bundoora in January.

Codey Herrmann appeared via videolink in Melbourne Magistrates Court today over the January 16 attack, and when asked how he would plead to the charges of rape and murder, he answered, "I plead guilty".

The 21-year-old Israeli student was on the phone to one of her sisters when Codey Herrmann, 20, attacked. She died from severe head injuries.

"She was living a dream in Melbourne, a dream that ended up being worst (sic) than a nightmare," the sibling posted on Instagram a short time after the death.

Unemployed Herrmann, who used the stage name McCodez to rap and posted various songs online, was arrested in a park in Greensborough, near where the murder took place.

Nearby they found his derelict house, filled with rubbish, graffiti and smashed furniture.

Codey Herrman has pleaded guilty to Aiia’s murder. Picture: David Caird



Ms Maasarwe had earlier watched a show at The Comic's Lounge in North Melbourne, before catching the tram home.

Herrmann's disturbing rap videos refer to becoming "one with the knife".

In one song posted online, he says: "The real fight was keeping all the daemons in my mind on the inside.

"The end time we all come to realise that's the real fight.

"Those people that are left behind don't even know if I'm alive.

"F - king with my mind. Become one with the knife."

In another song, called Ender Daze, Herrmann raps: "It's something with my brain.

"The doctors couldn't fix it so I'm legally insane … Throw it in the fire and watch it burn.

"Watch the past slip away and watch them turn. Watch love turn to hate."

His matter is due to be listed for a directions hearing in the Supreme Court next Wednesday.

Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe. Picture: Instagram

Hundreds mourned at a vigil for Aiia Maasarwe at her school, La Trobe University. Picture: The Australian.