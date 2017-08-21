'Stuck throttle' blamed in death of two beloved coast dads

Daniel King lost his life in a motorsport accident at Queensland Raceway.

THE grieving partner of one of the men who died during a drag racing event in Ipswich on Saturday believes a stuck throttle caused the pair to slam into a wall at high speed.

Driver Kurt Bull, 38, and passenger Daniel King, 41, were killed instantly when their yellow Holden Monaro came off the track after crossing the finish line during the drag race at Queensland Raceway about 8.40pm.

The men raced their opponent over 400 metres before slamming into the wall in front of shocked onlookers, who later saw their bodies pulled from the wreckage.

Both men, who are from the Sunshine Coast, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr King's long-term partner, Carolyn Yates, yesterday remembered him as a loving father with a heart of gold.

Ms Yates said she believed a major malfunction was to blame for taking away the love of her life.

"That's what I have heard (that the throttle got stuck)," she said.

"He had a huge heart and helped everyone he could.

"He raised money for families in need and would give the shirt off his back. He was a great father and loved his kids."

Mr King leaves behind two sons, a daughter and two stepdaughters.

Mr Bull, an avid surfer who has been described as "loved by all", leaves behind wife Janelle and two daughters.

Palmview man Kurt Bull died in a motor racing tragedy at Queensland Raceway

Just hours before the crash, Mr Bull took to Facebook to urge his friends and family to "stay safe" during the Sunshine Coast bushfires.

"If anyone needs anything or a place to stay, we have plenty of room here! Stay safe everyone!" he posted.

A lifelong friend of both men, Jai Weiss, also believes there was a mechanical failure.

"(The) car got stuck on full throttle and the brakes could not pull the car up," Mr Weiss said.

"(The) car hit a wall and rolled. Front and rear numberplates didn't get touched, so no airbags went off."

Police will hand their findings to a coroner, who will determine exactly what happened.

Mr Bull and Mr King had been friends for 10 years.

"Kurt was loved by all who knew him and lived life to the fullest. Understandably, the family are devastated," close friend Saul Geffen wrote online.



Kurt Bull's Monaro, in which he and friend Daniel King were killed.

Crowd-funding pages have been set up online for the families.

Queensland Racing yesterday declined to comment, referring questions to the Queensland Police Service, which said it was investigating.

It is understood a forensic and mechanical examination of the car will be conducted.

Queensland Workplace Health and Safety will also assist in the investigation.