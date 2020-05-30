Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

White House in lockdown as furious protesters flood streets

by Erica Davies
30th May 2020 11:06 AM

 

The White House has been placed on lockdown as furious George Floyd demonstrators flooded the streets of the capital and cities across the country on Friday for a fourth night of rage.

Secret Service officials placed the President's residence on high alert in response to angry crowds gathering in Washington DC to protest the death of the 46-year-old black father in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

Demonstrators gather across from the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Demonstrators gather across from the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Meanwhile, dozens of other demonstrations opposing police brutality sprung up across the US - with violence breaking out in Atlanta, where rioters were seen smashing windows at a CNN office in the city.

 

Secret Service agents were seen arresting at least one person in front of the White House, USA Today reported.

Multiple White House reporters have claimed they're still inside the building.

NPR reporter Tamara Keith described the "intense protest" across the street from the White House, where dozens of protesters gathered to chant "I can't breathe!", "Black lives matter", and "No justice, no peace".

Protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Washington DC and shut down traffic for a few moments before continuing on to the White House.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as 'Stuck inside': White House in lockdown

america george floyd protests white house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

        premium_icon Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

        News ‘I thought, you know what? Why not?’

        Council aiming to hand down rates freeze in budget

        premium_icon Council aiming to hand down rates freeze in budget

        Council News ‘ I want to say to our community that we get it. We really do’.

        Council plans upgrade to reserve with new skate park, more

        premium_icon Council plans upgrade to reserve with new skate park, more

        News The council is seeking community input into the project.

        Sex offender given second chance at freedom

        premium_icon Sex offender given second chance at freedom

        News A sex offender who dragged a woman from a busy Rockhampton street and attempted to...