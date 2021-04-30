Stuart slams ’blight on the game’

The Canberra Raiders have lost four straight games for the first time since the 2018 season after South Sydney claimed a 34-20 win in Canberra.

Before the game, big guns Josh Hodgson and Josh Papalii were left out of the side before halfback George Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the warn up.

While all is good in the Rabbitohs' burrow, having claimed a seventh straight win and breaking the club record for the most points in the first eight rounds of a season in the club's 113 year history.

But the Green Machine are faltering, with two obstruction calls going against the Raiders late in the game against a 12-man Rabbitohs pack with Jacob Host sin binned for a professional foul.

With five minutes remaining, Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton ran back through the ruck, with resurgent Souths star Benji Marshall playing it perfectly.

As Wighton ran back towards the middle of the field where tired Raiders forwards were puffing, Marshall ran into the play - and right into the back of Canberra forward Emre Guler.

Benji Marshall milked it perfectly.

Cooper Cronk said Marshall had played the moment perfectly.

"He's played for it Benji but I think that's enough when a man is stationary in the line," Cronk said.

Former premiership coach Shane Flanagan said: "He's stopped in the line and Benji does the right thing and he makes a point of it that he is standing in the line."

Bunker official Henry Perenara agreed but the Canberra crowd was furious chanting "bulls***".

The next one was in the Raiders' next set with the ball going through the hands again on the last tackle with Wighton forcing his way across the line.

But the call was sent up as a no try with Corey Harawira-Naera slipping over while running the decoy.

And Wighton, despite catching the ball on the inside, ran around the back, with the letter of the law denying the try.

Corey Harawira-Naera slipped over in the line.

Cronk said he took advantage of the play and at first look, he said it looked like a try.

Andrew Voss added: "Is that a first in history, the same player being denied for an obstruction twice in three minutes?"

It was a controversial call for some with the obstruction rule being one of the more divisive in the NRL rule book.

But while the Raiders had their chances, Gorden Tallis told The Late Show with Matty Johns that the left hand side defence for the Raiders was a big issue.

Canberra have lost four straight now, including last week's shock loss to North Queensland.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said there had been some positives from the game but didn't seem too eager to chat.

Asked about the obstruction calls, Stuart asked the journo "What did you reckon?"

He replied: "I thought the second one was a bit stiff …"

"So was the first one," Stuart said. "It was smart by Marshall to run forward and try to tackle a person who was going to help him get a penalty. It was good gamesmanship. There was no way in the world they were going to tackle either of those players. Anybody with a bit of common sense in regards to rugby league knows that they were two tries. But while ever those types of interpretations are in the game, it's a blight on the game. We've been talking about it for years, you can't run forward and tackle somebody in front of you and not try to tackle the person with the football can you?"

Stuart also took aim at the 8-1 penalty count against Canberra, while the Raiders had seven set restarts to zero for Souths.

"This has been happening a lot this year to us, but I look like a whinger, which I don't really give a s*** about, but when you get a game out there where it's 8-1 in penalties, I just think it needs a discussion," Stuart added, choosing his words carefully.

Despite seven restarts, Stuart said "the ruck was so slow". He added that the Raiders "only had themselves to blame".

FOUR losses in a row for @RaidersCanberra. Wow.

