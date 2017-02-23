Struggling single dad left speechless by generosity

A SINGLE father whose car was written off in an early morning hit and run incident has been left speechless after he was given a new car.

Since January 16 Adam Finlay, a single father of three, has been left with no option but to walk 20 minutes to the bus stop to get his young son to school.

Some days the bus came on time, other days they waited up to 45 minutes.

But Adam's luck has changed; after seeing the story in the QT, the group behind the Facebook page City Watch worked tirelessly organising a replacement car.

The second hand car needed about $1000 worth of work which MAS Automotive Services carried out free of charge.

"I'm chuffed and amazed," Adam said when he was presented with the car on Wednesday evening.

"No more walking to the bus, no more waiting for the bus. It's great."

Cam Jay, administrator on the City Watch - Keeping Ipswich Safe! Facebook Page had a couple of extra surprises too.

Adam Finlay has been given a new car after his was destroyed in a hit and run while it was parked outside his home. Pictured with his son. Helen Spelitis

He handed Mr Finlay a prepaid credit card loaded with $500 and a coupon for a helicopter ride with Pterodactyl helicopters.

The team at MAS Automotive spent about 10 hours fixing up the car including fitting new tyres, a new fuel pump, new rear brakes and a new battery.

When asked why he agreed to help Isaac Williams, owner of MAS Automotive, asked "why not?"

Isaac Williams, owner of MAS Automotive Service, spent 10 hours and $1000 to bring the donated car up to standard. Helen Spelitis

"You have to help people out," Isaac said.

"When you've got the chance to help you've got to do it."

Adam Finlay was inside his Flinders View home in January when he heard a loud bang.

He ran outside just in time to see a black car driving away.

His car, parked on the driveway, had been pushed into the garage door and a brick column leaving the car badly damaged.

He had just replaced the tyres in preparation for the new school year.