'Struggling': Metro Hotel sale price revealed

THE closure of a flagship Ipswich hotel was caused by an oversupply in the city's slow accommodation market, a letter to shareholders has revealed.

Transmetro Corporation's Metro Hotel Ipswich International sold for $14.6 million last month after a year of drawn-out negotiations.

The hotel was sold to IC Ipswich, a developer and owner in the aged-care sector, at a $2 million loss.

IC Ipswich intends to turn the hotel into a 99-bed facility for the elderly.

Transmetro Corporation purchased the South St site for $16 million in 2011.

Transmetro Corporation company secretary Jakin Agus said, in a letter to shareholders, despite the lower sale price it was good news for the company.

"Although the sale realises a significant loss for the company in nominal terms, the impact of valuations and depreciation together with balance sheet reserve adjustments, has resulted in an actual profit on the sale of $4.6 million," he wrote.

"The further impact financially on the company is that it will enable it to reduce, if not eliminate, the company's borrowings, and render the company debt free."

Mr Agus said the newly finished hotel was performing well when Metro took over the business in 2008.

"However the opening of two additional branded hotels with the Ipswich city area created an imbalance in the demand for, and supply of, short-term accommodation," he wrote.

"The sale of Transmetro's hotel will likely rectify that imbalance, however if the company had continued with its hotel operation, it believes the hotel would have struggled for some years to come.

"Directors took the view that it would be better to seek an alternative use for the property, the replacement value of which was at a significant premium, to what the company was carrying it at, in its balance sheet."

The transformation of Metro Hotel into an aged-care facility has been welcomed by the Council of the Ageing Queensland, which represents 718,000 people in Queensland aged 65 and over.

By 2036, it is projected one in five Queenslanders will be aged 65 and over.

Demographer Bernard Salt used the QT's Future Ipswich series to highlight the benefits of a community balanced with young and old people.

"The presence of old people cultivates a community that is caring, that volunteers and that is reminded of the circle of life," Mr Salt said.