A screenshot from a new promotional video posted to Scott Morrison’s Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

Scott Morrison has released an election-style video highlighting his government’s achievements on the two-year anniversary since being voted in, in a sign the next poll could be just around the corner.

The Prime Minister posted the video on his Facebook page on Wednesday, noting the challenges the country has faced since the May 18, 2019 federal election.

The video, called “Stronger. Safer. Together” talks about the “tough road” Australians have travelled “together”.

“Two years ago Australians put their trust in our government to secure their future,” Mr Morrison says.

In the video, Scott Morrison says Australians have put their trust in his government. Picture: Facebook

He says he will ‘continue to stand up for Australia’. Picture: Facebook

“And on that day, none of us imagined we’d have to face the most difficult challenges in three-quarters of a century.

“Sure, it’s been difficult. It’s been a tough road, but we’ve achieved so much together.”

The video includes images of Mr Morrison with his family, at worksites, holding a baby and meeting with the elderly, young families and his cabinet colleagues.

Mr Morrison goes on to outline the programs and policies his government has put in place, warning there are still “tough days ahead” and how his budget has set the course for recovery.

“As promised we continue to stand up for Australia,” he says.

“There will still be tough days ahead.

“This pandemic is not over by a long way.

“But we are following a uniquely Australian path, our Australian way out of this pandemic.

“We have set our course.”

The video comes as a Fairfax/Nine survey published on Tuesday revealed Australians wanted the Prime Minister to serve a full three-year term and not go to an early election.

Originally published as Strongest sign of election this year