Strong platform key as Johnstone builds on premiership lead

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

DARREN Johnstone’s ascent to 2020 male trainer premiership leader has been a sharp one.

The kennel has exploded this year headed by high flying star Federal Morgan and other imports.

However, it’s the talent that Johnstone and his wife Sue first invested in when they started in greyhound three years ago that is the backbone of their success.

Truthiness was an early arrival as a pup at the Johnstone property. While the dog has been no superstar since his first start last December, his 10 wins this year - including a current streak - is a fantastic return for any dog.

The dog has mixed his racing between the 431 metres and 500m starts but it has been the shorter trip of late he’s excelled at - three wins in 12 days.

Johnstone proudly calls Ipswich his home track. You can see Truthiness knows every inch of the place with his remarkable track sense leading him to wins from worse than midfield in his fifth grade heat and final, making extreme ground down the back and late to beat Peter Wilson’s $1.10 pop Frog’s Hollow on September 25.

The dog backed up four days later overcoming the pink to storm to another victory over race favourite Villa Lucky.

At two and a half years old, Truthiness has put over $28,000 in the bank.

Johnstone is doing a terrific job of placing his kennel stars and keeping honest fifth graders like Truthiness doing what they should in their right grade.

Friday frenzy with monster trifecta

A ROUND of applause to anyone who was playing the exotics on the September 25 card race eight.

In a fifth-grade heat over the 431 sprint, Tricia Fuller’s Mrs. Sing, Jim Heddles Gorilla Hoon and Felicia Guymer’s Burning Jim took a stranglehold on the market.

But when the trio could only manage fourth, sixth and seventh there were some big payouts for those who took the roughies.

Premier Ipswich trainer Kerry Hoggan saw Khandela run he race of his life at start 49, spearing out of box five to lead.

When they packed up behind him at the first turn he was always going to be hard to catch. But even if they didn’t, the way he went on with the 25.14 performance, the quickest of the day by some margin over the distance they probably wouldn’t have caught the $71 shot.

John Bradley’s Inga Bobby managed to avoid the drama at he first turn coursing wide from box seven to get to a clear second, a spot he would hold comfortably to the post at $101.

Kerry Perrett’s Bunya Beauty was the only dog of the inside quartet to find a path through. Much the same as Inga Bobby, once she found her position she wasn’t going to give it up, the bitch paying the last of the three at $41.

Sometimes you can do all he form you want but racing will always throw up these results.

We only hope a few lucky punters had something invested.

Bloomfield pups burning over sprint trip

FOR the second Friday running Jason Bloomfield took home trainer honours over the 288 metres. Thirty Talks/Alota Future litter mates Chase a Lot and Whine a Lot doing the business over the trip.

Whine a Lot knocked over her maiden in a more than respectable 17.09 at start number three, while his slightly more accomplished brother notched win number three at start seven, going 16.95 his fastest yet over the distance where he is still yet to miss a place.

Hall follows familiar formula

GRAHAM Hall wasn’t hesitant to make the jump in distance with Floral Lace at 21 months old.

The trainer knew the restricted 630 metre events on offer at Ipswich every Saturday would be an ideal pathway for the blossoming stayer who after knocking over her grades has gone on to notch to Albion Park 600 metre wins.

It was a no-brainer for Hall to go the same way with litter brother Blue Bandana, the one thing he didn’t count on is just how good he would be a 37.29 performance putting another young stayers on notice after Saturday night’s card.

It was a painless watch for those who took the $1.55 quote, second out he surged to the lead past the winning post and only extended his advantage first time over the 630 metres.

Hall had always rated Floral Lace the better prospect but may be leaning the other way now, Floral Lace’s best time at Ipswich 37.50 giving away several lengths to her brother.

With both turning two next month the friendly competition looks set to only help the progeny of Barcia Bale and Goodnight Skye with their best racing in front of them.

Hara’s Clyde handles business over 500 metres

CHAMPION trainer Tony Brett has been slowly working the highly talented Hara’s Clyde back to fitness after a three month spell earlier this year.

After three runs over the short course and one up the straight at Capalaba, the dog was ready to go last Saturday and didn’t disappoint in his fifth grade heat home in a smart 30.54.

The dog has done some freakish things in the past a 30.10 winner at the track.

The Ipswich Young Guns winner (30.32) and Capalaba Cup champion showed he was not far off getting back to his best taking a few steps to muster before burning to the top on Saturday.

Brett had to be pleased with the run given it was his first over the 500 metres since early June.

One can only think Brett will have him primed and ready for an Ipswich Cup assault come November.

His 30.10 performance is in he top 10 runs all time at the track.

If he can find anything like that time, he will be hard to roll when the other big chances come to town. His experience at the track is sure to be an advantage.