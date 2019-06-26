Strong family unit driving Krasevskis to success

Ipswich BMX professional Matt Krasevskis has a well-established support network driving him to reach his goals.

BMX is a family activity at the Krasevskis household.

Matt's father Paul was an internationally ranked rider who had success racing in the United States.

His younger brother Peter, 12, is a fast-improving up-and-comer.

Even partner Tyler-Lea Thorley, 21, enjoys streaking around the track at breakneck speeds.

"They're awesome,” Krasevskis said.

"Dad has done it before and he is good with the physical preparation.

"Mum is also right into mental strength and making sure I'm focused.

"They are all really supportive.”

Krasevskis said Thorley was his harshest critic but also an invaluable source of motivation, comfort and honesty.

"She is the one who tells me how it is,” he said.

"She tells it straight.

"There is no bluff in the story, which is good because I kind of need that.”

Emerging talent Peter took out the south Queensland State Title two weeks ago and he did it on Matt's old hand-me-down bike.

"That thing is pretty badly beaten up,” Krasevskis said.

Matt was not racing on that day but he was on hand acting as a mentor and coach to his brother.

"Peter was stoked,” Krasevskis said.

"He was really sick that day, so it was a bonus to get the win.”

The siblings often train together and discuss tactics, and they are always in each other's corner.

Krasevskis said he does not like to admit it but his brother is definitely a competitor to keep an eye on in the future.

"He is pretty motivated,” he said.

"As much as I don't want to hype him up he is doing a lot better than I was when I started.

"He is going really good.”

Krasevskis' ultimate aim is to race at the Olympics.

With his family right behind him, there is every chance he will reach that goal and continue on to achieve much more in years to come.