Ethical Bundaberg business for sale, new journey for owner

A Bundaberg business known for sourcing ethically-conscious materials and using them to create unique products is for sale.

Bargara local Beverley Whip first started her business Elements Jewellery eight years ago when she was travelling around Australia in a caravan with her husband.

During their travels the passionate environmentalist would explore the countryside, climb mountains and kayak down remote rivers to collect botanical pods and seeds which she would use to make her own jewellery pieces.

Bargara local Beverley Whip first started her business Elements Jewellery eight years ago when she was travelling around Australia in a caravan with her husband.

"We shape and design distinctive jewellery with the finest Australian made materials, using honest, ethical and sustainable practices," Ms Whip said.

"All of our products are unique, ethically-conscious, one of a kind and represents the beauty of Australia."

Just shy of a decade old, Ms Whip said the business has grown over the years through word-of-mouth and positive feedback.

Certified as an Australian Made business, all products sold are designed and crafted locally and materials sourced are 100% Australian.

The bittersweet decision comes after the mum-of-one recently opened new venture Refill Not Landfill and something had to give.

But as time has gone on and new ventures progress, the business owner said something had to give.

"It is really sad to let it go but I've realised that I can't do everything," Ms Whip said.

"I'm really passionate about growing Refill Not Landfill so Elements Jewellery really needs someone who can commit that time to it and show it love.

"There's still so much room for that business to grow and whoever takes over needs to have that appreciation for the environment."

Beverley Whip is selling her business Elements Jewellery as she takes on new war-on-waste challenge with Refill Not Landfill.

Pleased with what she has accomplished with Elements Jewellery, Ms Whip said her favourite part of the journey has been exploring the natural world with her seven-year-old son and meeting people.

"It has taught my son and I so much about appreciating the natural world and we've connected with so many fabulous people, farmers and growers because of it too," she said.

"When I'm 90 years old I want to be able to say I made a difference in the world and did something to protect it from the pollution that we've caused."

Beverley Whip at her Refill Not Landfill station. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Refill Not Landfill will be trialling a pop-up stall outside of Woolworths Supermarket in Stockland Bundaberg every Thursday for the next month.

The business is now also selling products in bulk for discounted prices.

If you are interested in purchasing Elements Jewellery or would like to discuss the opportunity further, email beverley@elementsjewellery.com.au or click here.

More stories