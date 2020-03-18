‘Strong club’ Jets ready to tackle major challenges

BEFORE all Queensland statewide rugby league competitions were suspended, the Ipswich Jets were already working hard to stay ahead of the coronavirus threat.

Jets CEO Richard Hughes said the club had responded swiftly under the watchful eye of long-time Ipswich medico and QRL chief medical officer Dr Roy Saunders.

"We work with Dr Roy Saunders in making sure that we provide a hygienic area for the boys to train,'' Hughes said.

The Jets boss said the Ipswich club was well placed to face the ongoing issues during uncertain times.

"We're a strong club. We've got strong foundations,'' he said.

"We've got good financial sustainability.

"We are set for a difficult few months but we are certainly up for the challenge.

"We are in a strong place.''

The Queensland Rugby League confirmed that all Statewide Competitions and community leagues have been suspended.

QRL Managing Director Robert Moore said the four QRL Statewide Competitions would be suspended until June 5.

He said all junior and senior community rugby league would be delayed until at least the first weekend of May.

All junior regional events and state carnivals will also be postponed indefinitely.

While some community competitions are yet to start, the four statewide leagues kicked off last weekend with 25 games played across the Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Colts and Meninga Cup competitions.

The QRL said should circumstances allow, it will work with its clubs to facilitate the return of these four competitions mid-year.

Such a scenario would provide the opportunity for all Intrust Super Cup clubs to play each other once before the scheduled 2020 finals series.

Under that plan the results from Round 1 fixtures would stand.

The QRL said similar fixture models, in line with the proposed date for the return of premiership games, are being looked at for the BHP Premiership, Colts and Mal Meninga Cup.

Moore said the board had considered all aspects of the current situation in consultation with its operations teams and clubs.

"This public health emergency we're working through is unprecedented; and the health and safety of our participants is a priority, along with the welfare of Queensland communities," Moore said.

"The decision to put our Statewide Competitions, community leagues and representative programs on hold takes into account all the relevant information provided by the National Rugby League, public health authorities and the government.

"Ultimately, it is our responsibility to implement procedures that don't place players, volunteers, staff and other stakeholders at unnecessary risk."

He said approval for clubs to hold training sessions during suspended competition was an ongoing matter awaiting further advice from Dr Saunders.