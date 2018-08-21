Stroke victim comes home to charity walk in his honour

Mark Brooks in hospital after suffering a major stroke on September 23, 2017.

NEARLY a year after Mark Brooks suffered a major stroke he is finally coming home.

Now as he is preparing to return home, a charity walk has been organised to raise money for his family.

His wife Sue explained he was by himself for seven hours after the stroke hit.

"He was alone for seven hours while I was at work,” Mrs Brooks said.

The stroke happened just after the couple spoke on the phone, Mr Brooks was just about to hop in the shower after training.

He had just completed the Port McQuarie Iron Man on his 50th birthday earlier that year and he was in training for the Bussleton Iron Man.

"I found him on the floor in the bathroom with the phone by his side.”

The sad thing was he knew the phone was there but just couldn't reach out and grab it.

The family dog stayed with him the whole time.

"His fitness helped him survive.

"It was just a blood clot, we don't know where it came from.

"Three quarters of the left side of his brain has been affected. They said he wouldn't speak again or recognise us. It was a very frightening time.”

Mark Brooks when he finished the Port Macquarie Iron Man on his 50th birthday May 7, 2017.

Amazingly the family devised a way for him to communicate by sticking his tongue out. A short time after he was admitted to hospital doctors asked the family if they wanted them to operate to reduce swelling on his brain or let him pass.

They asked him to stick his tongue out if he understood and after doing a few tests realised he heard what was being said and fully understood what it meant.

So the operation to remove some of his skull was undertaken.

Money raised from a charity walk this weekend will be used to fitout their dream home at Brookwater and buy equipment for Mr Brooks to live at home.

The former telecommunications engineer said he just "wants his life back”.

"He has to retrain the brain and think about everything,” Mrs Brooks said.

"He was an endurance athlete. For five weeks they told us he wouldn't survive, he amazed them all by his determination.

"At first he couldn't hold his own head up.”

While he can't move his right side, every muscle in the body was affected and he has had to learn to swallow and is trying to talk.

"He knows what he wants to say...it takes a while.”

In March the piece of Mr Brooks' skull that was removed was put back in place and he was allowed to start visiting home on the weekends.

"Looking back I'm amazed how he got through it.

"He's a fighter and he will keep fighting.”

While the family are happy he's finally coming home, he "still has a long way to go”.

First steps

Mr Brooks was encouraged to take his first steps after the stroke recently.

He used to train around Brookwater and would often see Shane Parkin walking. Mr Parkin has lost 45kg walking nearly every day from Brookwater to Robelle Domain and Mr Brooks would often run past offering words of encouragement.

During a weekend home visit he saw Mr Parkin, who recently completed his 600th walk.

Mr Brooks was inspired to walk 100m around Orion, which was exhausting and "more tiring than doing an iron man”.

"He decided to walk. It took him 45 minutes but he did it,” Mrs Brooks said.

"It inspires him to keep going. It was good to see him do that.”

Charity walk

This Sunday a charity walk is being held to raise money for the Brooks family.

Kerry Parkin, Shane Parkin's wife is organising it, though she's never met the people she is helping.

"I'm humbled to be able to help. It's very sad. I've never met them,” Mrs Parkin said.

"I wanted to do something that's going to make life easier for them.”

Her husband would often see Mr Brooks running around Brookwater and give him a nod.

She said children and pets were welcome on the walk which would be followed by raffles generously donated by local businesses.

Mrs Brooks said it was "lovely” the walk had been organised.

"It just makes you feel like you do belong here,” Mrs Brooks said.

"It's a scary time in our lives, we don't know what the future is going to be.

"We've gone from two incomes to one.”

Mr Brooks comes home on Friday and will be at the walk which starts at 4pm at Opossum Park in Brookwater.

Participants can walk or run a short course or do the full five kilometres.