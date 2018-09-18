Stroke message a potential lifesaver

IT MIGHT be a simple ethos, prevention is far better than treatment, but it is the driver for the Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit at Ipswich Hospital.

To mark National Stroke Week the team at Ipswich Hospital took the message to the community and offered free health checks at the Ipswich City Library to help West Moreton residents reduce the likelihood of having a stroke.

The 10-minute checks included a blood pressure test to assess a person's risk of developing diabetes using the Australian Type 2 Diabetes Risk Assessment Tool.

Acting Nurse Unit manager Linda Edwards, who oversees stroke care within the unit, said that people underestimated how much a simple health check could change their life.

"At our National Stroke Week breakfast last year, we offered free health checks to all invitees,” Ms Edwards said.

"I was checking the blood pressure of a, then, West Moreton Health staff member and at first I thought that the machine wasn't working because the reading was so abnormally high.”

After the second test returned the same result Ms Edwards said she called upon a rehabilitation doctor to assist.

"I remember looking at Dr Juan Rois after he had checked the man's blood pressure thinking, 'this is not good at all, this man needs to see his GP today',” Ms Edwards said.

"And he did, he went and saw his GP that afternoon and within weeks of having the health check, the man had completely changed his life.”

Ms Edwards said it was an important reminder of the potentially life changing impact of a simple health check.

During Stroke Week the unit conducted more 40 health checks of staff members and 22 on community members.

As one of only a handful of units In Queensland which offer both stroke and rehabilitation services, the unit is proud to deliver the gold standard of stroke recovery care to the West Moreton community.

It was this commitment to setting new standards of excellence which saw the Rehabilitation and Stroke Services team recognised at the inaugural Caring Better Together Awards, where they won the 'Better care' award.

How to reduce stroke risk

Know your blood pressure and risk of developing diabetes

Regularly see your GP

Quit smoking

Limit your alcohol intake and have no more than two standard drinks a day with two alcohol-free days a week.

Check your cholesterol levels.

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Exercise 20-30mins five days per week.