20°
Community

Strive to be kind in honour of Allison

Anna Hartley
| 1st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Allison Baden-Clay.
Allison Baden-Clay. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY would have been Allison Baden-Clay's 49th birthday if she were still alive.

The date has a special meaning for the family and friends of Allison, who was brutally murdered by her husband Gerard in 2012.

They are calling on Ipswich residents to perform an act of kindness this month in honour of the late mother of three.

 

Members of the â€˜Swtichsweats' Park 2 Park team Anne-Maree Savige (left) and Karlie Bulow with children from left, Tommy Savige (2), Isabel Savige (4), Georgia Bulow (4) and Darcy Bulow (2). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Members of the â€˜Swtichsweats' Park 2 Park team Anne-Maree Savige (left) and Karlie Bulow with children from left, Tommy Savige (2), Isabel Savige (4), Georgia Bulow (4) and Darcy Bulow (2). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

Allison's sister Vanessa said instead of using today to reflect on the sadness of her loss, Allison's family are using the anniversary to remind people to be kind one another just like her sister was.

Throughout July, the state-wide annual Strive to be Kind campaign will focus on spreading kindness in the community by encouraging everyone to have kind words for others and mark their support by wearing yellow, Allison's favourite colour.

Strive To Be Kind was launched in 2012 by Allison's family and friends as a way to celebrate her life.

Vanessa said the key aim of the campaign was about bringing awareness about the importance of respectful relationships and how to recognise and deal with unhealthy relationships.

A moveable installation will be located at key events throughout Brisbane where individuals will be encouraged to sign and use social media to share kind words about people they care for using the hashtag #mykindaperson.

"In life and now in death, my sister Allison will continue to help others by promoting, advocating and educating people around violence-free relationships throughout the community," Vanessa said.

"Through educational and age appropriate awareness programs, we can teach young people essential life skills such as respect and instil a sense of empowerment."

Ipswich business owners and workers are also asked to wear yellow and offer each other a kind work or compliment this month in honour of Allison.

Donations can be made through the purchase of yellow ribbons and wristbands or direct via the website.

For more information or to sign up or donate, visit strivetobekind.com.au.

 

A memorial for Allison Baden-Clay has been erected at the site where her body was found at Kholo Creek. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
A memorial for Allison Baden-Clay has been erected at the site where her body was found at Kholo Creek. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  allison baden-clay strive to be kind

Nicholls promises to fix the rail chaos

Nicholls promises to fix the rail chaos

'Getting the trains to run on time is absolutely our focus'

Five things to do this weekend

Head to North Ipswich Reserve to cheer on the Ipswich Jets this afternoon.

What's on in Ipswich

A rare opportunity to own a grand, old homestead

Bellevue Homestead, Brisbane Valley, ca. 1914.

A piece of Queensland history is up for sale

USQ deny report that academic board is dysfunctional

COURSE QUALITY: New vice-chancellor, Professor Geraldine Mackenzie with Chancellor John Dornbusch.

"This could not be further from the truth”

Local Partners

More than $140K in funding for Ipswich community groups

The grants are a part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

QT reader off to the big fight

PUMPED: Tyler Cleary with son Clay can't wait for the fight.

Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn win for reader

9 free things to do these school holidays

REGISTER NOW: Put your name down now to be a part of a free cooking making workshop.

Cookies, science, trolls, puppets and much, much more

6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

WHY not pack a picnic and head to one of these amazing spots?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The Choirboys Brad Carr on lead guitar.Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival 2017.

The latest on the city's live music scene

'King Judah' on song for Voice grand final

Judah Kelly performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah on The Voice.

Laidley talent tipped to win

Sellers Moving To A Farm!

17 May Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 Auction 21/7/17...

This house is ready for you, the pets and the boat. This fully fenced property with carport and a huge double bay garage is ready for you to move in! With open...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

Change of Circumstances forces immediate sale!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Auction 28th...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

This is Something Really Special!!! Move Straight In.

17 Theodore Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000 Neg

For the family needs space for entertaining, working a home business, a man cave or just to lounge around then this is the home for you. This low set 1950s home...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $479,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Solid Investment

1/117a Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Looking for investors! This lowset, brick unit has always been a good investment and has never been on the market for sale before. The current tenant, who has...

Blackstone Investment Package

77 High Street, Blackstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Investors searching for that great investment is one part of the puzzle but getting a great tenant that treats your investment like their own home can sometimes be...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Historic Ipswich building set for $1M restoration

BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget.

Building to be made safe and sound before becoming a cultural hub

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!