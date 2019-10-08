Stripper ‘provoked’ into throwing glass at Neighbours star

THE trial of a stripper accused of glassing Neighbours star Scott McGregor at a Gold Coast club has resumed after a two-month adjournment.

Danielle Lee, 25, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting the actor at the Hollywood Showgirls club in Surfers Paradise in April this year.

Lee has admitted hurling the glass at McGregor but claims she was provoked after he allegedly called her a 'dirty slut'.

McGregor needed three stitches to a cut lip after the incident about 1.23am on April 6 this year, Southport Magistrates Court hearing was told in August.

Neighbours actor Scott McGregor was allegedly assaulted by dancer Danielle "Ivy" Lee at the Hollywood Showgirls club on the Gold Coast in April. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Lee has admitted to throwing the glass but is claiming defences that the incident was an accident, that she was provoked and that she had thrown the glass to 'prevent a repetition of an insult'.

McGregor told the court in August he was at the strip club with friends when Lee approached him and asked him for a dance.

He said when he declined, she became aggressive, telling him: "What are you f---ing doing here if you're not going to have a dance."

"She at one point called me a f---ing c---," he said.

McGregor said Lee then 'swiped' a glass from a table and hurled it at him.

He said he looked out of the corner of his eye 'and the next thing I was hit with a glass in the face'.

"It hit me quite hard," he said.

I grabbed my face and I was bleeding profusely. I had blood down my jacket. I had a pool of blood in my hand.

"I just really didn't know why that had happened and what I had done to deserve it."

Defence barrister Scott Funch suggested the reason McGregor 'copped a glass in the face' was because he called Lee 'a piece of s--t', and a 'dirty slut'.

Neighbours actor Scott McGregor is seen outside the Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"I completely disagree," McGregor told the court.

Mr Funch suggested to McGregor that had a 'bit of a bad attitude towards women'.

McGregor said he had a 'beautiful wife' and daughter and a baby on the way and did not behave badly towards women.

Mr Funch suggested McGregor had been arrested 'on more than one occasion' for being drunk in a public place.

McGregor said he could only recall one occasion on which he was arrested for being drunk in public.

CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court.

The hearing is continuing.