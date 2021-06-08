One-punch victim reveals brutal reality

The victim of a brutal one-punch attack in Broadbeach has called out his attacker in court, telling him “you have not suffered the way I suffered”.

The victim of a brutal one-punch attack in Broadbeach has called out his attacker in court, telling him “you have not suffered the way I suffered”.

THE man responsible for a horrific one-punch attack which left a 21-year-old victim with brain damage and unable to work full-time again will walk out of prison in 18 months.

The brutal attack in Broadbeach in November 2019 was sparked when two groups clashed on Surf Pde.

Zachary Longfield was placed in a coma for nine weeks and left with fractures in his neck, a fractured face and brain damage after the attack.

Palemi Ahloo, who had been visiting the Gold Coast on an OzTag footy trip at the time, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Tuesday to grievous bodily harm and affray.

Zac Longfield at Gold Coast University Hospital after the attack. Photo: GoFundMe

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $1 A WEEK FOR FIRST 12 WEEKS

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Longfield said: "You are the lucky one because you have not suffered the way I suffered and will suffer for the rest of my life."

Mr Longfield also asked Ahloo to think about how he was "stripped bare of every piece of dignity" and forced to wear nappies and relearn everyday parts of living.

"One punch can kill but it can also change someone's life forever," he said in the statement.

Defence barrister Daniel Boddice, instructed by TWC Lawyers, said: "Two young lives are now ruined."

Ahloo had no previous criminal history, he added.

But Judge William Everson said he disagreed that "two lives were ruined": "(Ahloo) can hopefully move on but the complainant is going to have a very difficult life."

Zac Longfield pictured with mum Tina Gogerly before the incident. Picture: Facebook

Judge Everson, sentencing Ahloo to five years prison to be suspended after 18 months, told him: "You are a young man who has done something really stupid and violent."

The court was told Mr Longfield, from northern New South Wales, had travelled to the Gold Coast for a weekend out.

Ahloo, 20, and his friends, from Sydney, were on the Glitter Strip for their football trip.

The court was told Mr Longfield was with his girlfriend saying goodbye to friends after putting them in a taxi when there was "some sort of aggression" between Ahloo's group and Mr Longfield's group.

Ahloo's group began to chase Mr Longfield and his friends came to his aid and a fight broke out.

One of Mr Longfield's friends threw a bottle at Ahloo.

Ahloo then punched Mr Longfield in the head, causing him to fall back on to the roadway and hit his head.

Zac Longfield at Gold Coast University Hospital. Photo: GoFundMe

Crown prosecutor Michael Mitchell said: "When (Ahloo) was told during the first interview that someone had been seriously injured he interrupted to ask, 'Was that because of me', and became tearful."

Mr Mitchell said Mr Longfield was taken to hospital where he was placed on life support and treated for fractures to his neck and face as well as bleeding on the brain and brain damage.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Stripped bare of dignity': One-punch victim reveals brutal reality