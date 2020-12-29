Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
No Caption
No Caption
News

STRIKE THREE: Suspended driver pulled over three times

Adam Hourigan
27th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly detected speeding near Coffs Harbour has been pulled over three times in just more than two hours on Boxing Day.

At 5.25am, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officers detected a vehicle with Queensland registration allegedly travelling at 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

The 72-year-old man was stopped, and police checks showed that his NSW Drivers Licence was suspended to a default on a fine.

Police issued him a penalty notice for excessive speed over 10km/h and a field court attendance notice for driving while suspended.

He was also informed not to drive prior to rectifying his licence status.

However, at 6am, the man was again stopped and again issued with a further field court attendance notice.

Finally, at 7.40am, a little more than two hours after he was stopped for the first time, he was again stopped by police.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police station where he was charged with all three matters, and given conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 25.

clarence crime coffs clarence police coffs highway patrol speeding charge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOM won’t rule out possible storms for Ipswich

        Premium Content BOM won’t rule out possible storms for Ipswich

        Weather Meteorologists detail how Ipswich weather will farewell 2020

        The A-Z of Ipswich sport 2020: Are you featured?

        Premium Content The A-Z of Ipswich sport 2020: Are you featured?

        Sport Heading towards a new year, it’s timely to look back at the 2020 highlights...

        Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        Premium Content Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        News Local police are encouraged that drivers heeded their warnings this festive season.

        NAMED: Everyone due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today