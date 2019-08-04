Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Strike League: Cyclones v Blaze livestream

by David Wood
4th Aug 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Welcome to our NT's Strike League season opener live streaming between City Cyclones and Desert Blaze livestreamed here and then available on replay.

Watch the action here from 11am AEST. Just click on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above when the game is live.

THE SQUADS: Check out all the teams here with players from all around the country in action

This game will be available here on replay.

From 3pm AEST we will livestream the Southern Storm versus City Cyclones.

All games will be available to watch on replay.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

 

Most of the matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of two Wednesday afternoon fixtures.

The City Cyclones and Northern Tide are scheduled for a 2.30pm AEST clash on Wednesday, August 7, before the Blaze and the Hurricanes lock horns on Wednesday, August 14.

For the full scheduled visit the My Cricket website.

More Stories

blaze cyclones livestream strike league

Top Stories

    'Ambos saved my life': Grandma thank paramedics

    premium_icon 'Ambos saved my life': Grandma thank paramedics

    News IT'S NOT every day paramedics get a personal thank you from one of their many patients.

    Drive on false plates stupid for dad on ban

    premium_icon Drive on false plates stupid for dad on ban

    Crime He had no other way of getting there

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    premium_icon 10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    News It's all go, go, go this weekend

    Heartbroken tributes to 'good mate' killed on Ipswich road

    premium_icon Heartbroken tributes to 'good mate' killed on Ipswich road

    News A "good mate", "a good man" and a "little larrikin"