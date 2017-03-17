CENTRELINK: Ipswich customers told 'come back next week'

IPSWICH customers are being turned away at Medicare and Centrelink.

The office on East St is operating on a skeleton staff today as part of a national strike and those turning up have been told services are only available in specific circumstances.

A young couple with a newborn baby were among those politely told to "come back next week".

Mum Leesa Manuel was trying to organise a Medicare card for her month-old-son, Henry.

He's healthy but she hasn't been able to supply doctors with a Medicare number for his regular check-up appointments.

She was told the office was only offering services to people who weren't receiving payments.

"It's annoying but we can deal with it," Ms Manuel said.

"It's fair enough for the staff to take action. Three years is a long time to be negotiating a pay dispute."

Some staff are participating in industrial action today. Payments will not be affected. For non-urgent queries use https://t.co/0lM18K1nYZ — Human Services (@HumanServicesAU) March 16, 2017

At 2pm there were only a handful of people in the centre.

Rolling strikes were planned for today between 1.30pm and 8.30pm as Child Support, Medicare and Centrelink staff attempt to resolve a long-running fight over pay.

Friday's strikes will likely be followed by more industrial action in the coming weeks and months, if the dispute plaguing thousands of workers can't be resolved.

The Community and Public Sector Union agreed in February to hold off taking fresh industrial action and continue negotiations with the Fair Work Commission.

But those negotiations have broken down.

"This protracted dispute had gone on for far, far too long. It's bad for people working in Medicare, Centrelink and Child Support, it's bad for their families and it's bad for the essential services our members in DHS provide," CPSU National Secretary Nadine Flood said.

"That's why our members are going back on strike.

"Thousands of DHS workers have been stuck in this dispute for more than three years without a pay rise.

"We're talking about part-time working mums on around $40,000 a year who are doing it really tough.

"All they want to do is hold on to rights and conditions that have been in place for many years and allow them to balance their working and family lives."