Strict new dress code will be enforced at Ipswich nightclub

REVELLERS among the thousands who waited on the street for two hours for Ipswich's newest nightclub venue to let them in were told to go home to change into a new get-up.

Up to a thousand people queued on the street for hours to get into Switch Nightclub's grand opening earlier this month but some of them were still denied entry when they finally got to the front of the line.

Managers and security have a strict dress code and they're not making any exceptions.

Muscle shirts and singlets, shorts, tracksuits, daggy trainers and caps are all banned and any potential party-goers opting for a relaxed outfit are told to go home and pick a new ensemble if they want to be let in.

For the ladies, smart casual is encouraged but managers acknowledge some exposure is "unavoidable".

Business manager Andre Samra said despite having to wait for hours to be let in, patrons were well behaved.

Mr Samra said despite the swelling crowds, there had been no incidents at the venue.

"People are very, very good and very well behaved," he said.

"My security is not going to take any bad behaviour, I trained them from the start and told them to be nice but to be firm at the same time.

"We sent a lot of people home, we are firm on the dress code and a lot of people had to walk around with their caps in their back pocket.

"Mostly they don't argue because they don't want to take on the bouncers."

What's banned:

Tracksuits

Daggy sneakers

Caps

Singlets

Muscle shirts

What's ok: