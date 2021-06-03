Strict border changes for NSW residents

Western Australia and the ACT have imposed stricter rules on anyone who has visited an exposure site in NSW, requiring them to quarantine for 14 days regardless if they return a negative test result.

WA’s chief health officer Andrew Robertson late on Wednesday updated the initial advice, taking a harder stance against anyone who has visited an exposure site including the need for multiple tests while in mandatory self-quarantine.

Anyone who has recently arrived in WA from NSW or the ACT and has been to one of the listed exposure sites during the relevant times is required to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days, and present for 48-hour and 11-day testing, Dr Robertson said in a statement.

“We believe any risk to WA remains very low. However, the situation highlights the importance of remaining vigilant to prevent any spread of the virus or community transmission in this state,” he said.

The stricter conditions came as new exposure sites in NSW were linked to the Victorian outbreak and after WA Health had originally asked people to get tested and self-quarantine until they received a negative test result.

ACT Health also ordered any resident who has visited an exposure site into self-quarantine for 14 days from the date they were last in the location, even if they receive a negative test result.

The locations were Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia, where an individual visited on May 23 and 24 while potentially infectious.

Residents of ACT required to quarantine need to seek permission to leave their residence.

Non-ACT residents who have visited an exposure site will need an exemption to enter.

“ACT Health is also asking ACT residents, who are not in the ACT, to seek an exemption from ACT Health prior to entering the ACT, so that we can assist you with your safe return,” a statement read.

WA Premier Mark McGowan told reporters the state’s hard border with Victoria would remain in place.

“Apparently someone who is positive has gone to some sites in NSW,” he said.



“We’ve now declared those sites as being a risk and any people who have been to affected sites are required to quarantine and be tested if they come to Western Australia.

“We don’t imagine it will be many people, if any, but that’s just a precautionary measure we’re putting in place.”

Under WA’s hard border rules, travel from Victoria is only permitted for exempt people including: certain government officials; military personnel; federal MPs; transport, freight or logistics workers; and anyone granted approval on compassionate grounds.

Originally published as Strict border changes for NSW residents