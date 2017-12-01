Stretching to raise awareness and stop violence

Yogandu, Springfield Lakes YMCA, Domestic Violence Action Centre and Ipswich City Council will be holding a free yoga event tomorrow to raise awareness about the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence international campaign.

IT'S undoubtedly one of the most endemic issues of our time and tomorrow people will stretch themselves (literally) to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

In conjunction with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence international campaign, Ipswich City Council, Domestic Violence Action Centre (DVAC), Yogandu and Springfield Lakes PCYC will host a free yoga event at Robelle Domain Parklands in Springfield to help start a conversation about the issue.

PCYC development officer, Angela Watts said domestic violence was something her organisation were very concerned about and passionate to create awareness about.

"We often partner with DVAC with regards to raising awareness about these events and this is a great time for everyone to come together and encouraging people to step up and say no to domestic violence,” Ms Watts said.

"We need people to start challenging the norm and yoga and meditation can be great ways for women who have experienced domestic violence to renew self esteem and get self worth back.

"People will take notice a whole lot of people doing yoga in the park and wonder what they are doing and that's the point.”

Yogandu owner Nichola MacNeil regularly holds classes to help raise awareness for various issues and said it was a deep honour to be able to help people through her practice.

"I've been working with yoga and domestic violence for a few years now, running sessions for those affected by domestic violence, some private and some in a public event like this,” Mrs MacNeil said.

"My heart is always filled when asked to share the practice of yoga especially when on a therapeutic level and yoga is really fundamental, because it works on this beautiful connection of mind and body.

"​It ​helps you start to feel ​safe ​in your own body and make choices for yourself and if we can raise awareness to just two people then that's two more working to bring peace in the home and peace in the world.”

The Yoga for Awareness event will be held tomorrow (Saturday) December 2 at The Circle, Robelle Domain Parklands from 9-11am.

To register call Angela Watts on: 0433 769 407.