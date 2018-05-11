Strength and fitness event cancelled

Organisers have cancelled the Kryptonite Challenge in Ipswich, which would have been held on July 14 and 15.

Organisers have cancelled the Kryptonite Challenge in Ipswich, which would have been held on July 14 and 15. Bev Lacey

TICKET holders to an event which would have tested the city's fittest will be reimbursed after the event was cancelled.

The Kryptonite Challenge, which is similar to Tough Mudder, would have seen competitors make their way through a 6km or 10km obstacle course consisting of water, fire, mud and more.

Organiser Phil Reuban announced back in March the Kryptonite Challenge would be held in Ipswich for the first time, after successful events in Cairns, Townsville, Toowoomba, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

His decision to axe the event came after a similar event, Operation Black Hawk, would be held at the same venue at the end of this month.

Mr Reuban said he could not specify how many tickets had been sold, but everyone who bought tickets will "have their payment back in their accounts next week”.