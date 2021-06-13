Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area after police made an emergency declaration.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area after police made an emergency declaration.
News

Streets in lockdown due to emergency situation

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Jun 2021 8:30 PM

SEVERAL streets in Ipswich have been locked down on Sunday night after police made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due to a “police incident”.

Members of the public are advised to avoid an area in Brassall which encompasses Bourke Street, Fernvale Road, Hayes Street and Vogel Road.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due a police incident in Brassall.
Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due a police incident in Brassall.

Traffic diversions are in place.

The emergency declaration was made at 7.25pm.

It is understood to be in relation to someone suffering from a mental health issue.

MORE TO COME

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big reward

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Matt to boost Ipswich team after Nathan’s incredible effort

        Premium Content Matt to boost Ipswich team after Nathan’s incredible effort

        Basketball Olympic prospect’s surprise return to Ipswich inspires first NBL1 victory. Players, fans to benefit when Bullets duo reunite in next Ipswich game.

        $1000k vouchers, iPads: Childcare centres go all out

        Premium Content $1000k vouchers, iPads: Childcare centres go all out

        News Childcare centres offering parents gifts to sign up their kids

        When Goodna’s top team settles, look out for try feast

        Premium Content When Goodna’s top team settles, look out for try feast

        Rugby League Eagles coach working hard to build stability and respect in bid to climb up Rugby...

        Ten seconds of agony deny Jets victory in Cairns

        Premium Content Ten seconds of agony deny Jets victory in Cairns

        Rugby League “They were absolutely shattered after the game’’. Ipswich coach reveals pain of...