Streets in lockdown due to emergency situation
SEVERAL streets in Ipswich have been locked down on Sunday night after police made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due to a “police incident”.
Members of the public are advised to avoid an area in Brassall which encompasses Bourke Street, Fernvale Road, Hayes Street and Vogel Road.
Traffic diversions are in place.
The emergency declaration was made at 7.25pm.
It is understood to be in relation to someone suffering from a mental health issue.
MORE TO COME
