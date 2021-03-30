Menu
Edward Street at Rosewood will soon undergo works to improve its drainage
Community

Street’s drainage to be improved in wake of floods

kaitlyn smith
30th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Much-needed improvements to drainage along Edward Street at Rosewood is set to kick off in coming days, little more than a week after heavy rain left parts of Ipswich flooded.

Ipswich City Council announced on Tuesday that workers were due to commence upgrades to the road’s surface in early April over the Easter period.

The replacement of kerb and channelling along the residential road, as well as gully pits, is also set to take place as part of the twelve-week project.

It comes after council reportedly identified the street to be in serious need of rehabilitation as part of its ongoing maintenance and upgrade program.

Councillor Kate Kunzelmann says the upgrades will benefit the Rosewood community.
Councillor Kate Kunzelmann said the upgrades would “greatly benefit” nearby residents and improve water run-off in the local area.

“Not only will the road resurfacing make it safer for local motorists it will also improve the look and feel of the street,” Cr Kunzelmann said.

“The new kerbing and drainage systems will benefit local residents especially in times like these when we are experiencing heavy rainfall.”

Councillor Russell Milligan welcomed the upgrades, saying the final improvements would be worth the “short-term inconvenience.”

“The end result for locals will be worth it, these street upgrades are an integral part of our communities’ safety,” he said.

Flooding over One Mile Bridge last week. Picture: Simon Stevens
Flooding over One Mile Bridge last week. Picture: Simon Stevens

“These upgrades will also help to keep water off our roads and assist in keeping residents’ properties safe during heavy rainfall.”

Just last week, The Bremer River at Rosewood peaked at 5.97m amid a deluge of rain which saturated South East Queensland.

The same storm cells left Lobb Street at Churchill inaccessible to motorists due to major flooding.

It is understood residents and businesses along Edward Street may be impacted as driveway access would likely be temporarily unavailable.

Crews will be required to provide a minimum of 48 hours’ notice to the affected parties.

Residents who required emergency access to driveways are urged to speak with Council workers.

