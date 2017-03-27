Street of Dreams now a reality

For anyone looking for high-end design inspiration for their dream home, Brookwater Residential's newest boutique display village, The Street of Dreams, will have you weak at the knees.

One of the largest homes for Metricon in the western corridor, The Street of Dreams' first display home is now open and boasts a range of luxury design features including an infinity pool, as well as Greg Norman designed Brookwater Golf Club right at its doorstep.

Brookwater Residential General Manager, Nick Kostellar, said the niche display village was a great opportunity to present quality homes with architectural charisma and said it's the only display village of its calibre in South-East Queensland.

Take a look inside Brookwater's stunning new display home by Metricon Homes. Brookwater Residential sales manager Hayley Wighton and general manager Nick Kostellar. David Nielsen

"The Street of Dreams is a collection of five homes and is all about representing an aspirational design outcome for the Queensland new home building market and to really show designer homes with individuality and architectural inspiration," Mr Kostellar said.

"Whilst its only small in its size, the five homes all demonstrate individuality and they all have their own design merits they've adopted, so as each home opens, you'll see different design principles incorporated into each home."

"It just gives buyers some inspiration about what they can actually achieve when they build in Brookwater or elsewhere, so it's really a showcase of design excellence."

Another two houses in the display village are due to be completed by July, with the final two homes expected to be finished by December.

The Street of Dreams newest home sits on 55 square meters, with four bedrooms and is valued at $1.69 million dollars.