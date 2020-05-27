Report to put streets named after sacked Crs under scrutiny

PUBLIC NAMING SCRUTINY: A council report will list all the assets namd after sacked Ipswich councillors following a tense discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting. Picture: Cordell Richardson

STREETS and public assets named after sacked Ipswich councillors will come under scrutiny in a new council report.

Mayor Teresa Harding asked council staff to compile a list of community assets named after dismissed councillors, following a tense discussion at yesterday's meeting.

Councillor Sheila Ireland asked the council to honour the legacy of sacked councillor David Pahlke for his contributions to Rosewood with a plaque next to the town's new library. Only herself and councillor Paul Tully voted in support of the motion.

Cr Harding said the former council brought "shame" to Ipswich and its councillors do not deserve the honour of being named in such a way.

"It will take us a long time to get back to attract investment and take that stain off our name," Cr Harding said.

"I cannot give that honour to someone who is a dismissed councillor.

"There is a community expectation that none of them deserve that honour."

Cr Harding asked the report be delivered at the next meeting.

She said the report was just to identify any particular assets and for background on any policy updates.

A number of streets and landmarks named after sacked councillors are expected to come under scrutiny in the report.

Ex-councillor David Morrison, who was dismissed in 2018 has a street named after him in Springfield Central.

Councillor Paul Tully, who was also sacked that year, has a street in Goodna and a bridge in Springfield Central named after him.

He was re-elected for Division 2 earlier this year.

Disgraced ex-mayor Paul Pisasale has a bridge in Springfield named after him.

A QT investigation revealed Cr Tully played a part in having bridges named after Mr Pisasale and himself in 2008.

Concerns over the naming of the bridge has been a hot topic for the council but there have been no formal requests to change the names.

In October last year, Ipswich City Council's Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said it was a decision for elected councillors to make.