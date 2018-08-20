Menu
Council News

Street light power bill putting pressure on bottom line

Hayden Johnson
by
20th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A GROWING electricity bill has prompted Ipswich City Council to seek support for governments to share the cost of replacing street lights.

Councillors have endorsed a committee report to take the matter to the Local Government Association of Queensland conference in October.

Ipswich will seek support for the Local Government Association to lobby the Federal and State governments to assist with the cost of replacing mercury vapour street lights.

Existing mercury vapour light sources are being phased out under the Minimata convention ratified by the Australian Government in 2013.

Energex will undertake the phasing out, which will take place between 2020 and 2025.

MV lights will be replaced with LED lights.

About 43 per cent of Energex's public lighting is mercury vapour.

It is expected local governments will take on the replacement cost through an increased network charge.

Early analysis indicates the program could result in the council's street lighting electricity bill rise 50 per cent.

The council will ask the LGAQ to pursue fiscal assistance.

