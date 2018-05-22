Menu
Council News

Street light contract worth $12m

22nd May 2018 4:00 AM

TO KEEP the city's lights on the Ipswich City Council will negotiate a $12 million contract for a supply of electricity.

The contract with Stanwell Corporation for the supply of electricity for street lighting is due to expire on September 30.

At the Works, Park and Sport Committee meeting yesterday, councillors gave the council's chief executive officer the power to negotiate the contract.

It is expected $12 million will be spent over three years for the supply of electricity to street lighting.

The council heard new technology could soon allow the power usage individual lights to be monitored.

